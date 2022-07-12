Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.49 on August 22nd

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SUPR opened at GBX 124 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 112 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.67.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Supermarket Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 134 ($1.59).

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Jon Austen bought 25,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £30,160.80 ($35,871.55).

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.