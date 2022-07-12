Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target to $16.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

HA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Hawaiian stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $725.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

