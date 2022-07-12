Swerve Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Swerve has a total market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001817 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,416.98 or 1.00088658 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,383,290 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,363 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.