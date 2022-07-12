Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

