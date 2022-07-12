SYNC Network Hits Market Capitalization of $904,561.93 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $904,561.93 and approximately $860.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00208817 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000251 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001123 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00551814 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,265,499 coins and its circulating supply is 117,826,758 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.