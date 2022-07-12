Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.85. Taboola.com shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 1,752 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $659.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $354.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 4,202.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,933 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after buying an additional 1,717,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,013,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 427,068 shares in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

