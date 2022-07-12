Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.39. 4,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,811,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $413.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,574,864.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,826,416 shares in the company, valued at $318,269,225.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,437,196 shares in the company, valued at $275,172,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,799,274 shares of company stock worth $37,624,942 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,112,000 after acquiring an additional 962,857 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,109,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,193,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $9,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

