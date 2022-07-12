Tamar Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 69,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.74 and a 200-day moving average of $171.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

