Tamar Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.9% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,483,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $77,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 176,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 759.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,377,000 after purchasing an additional 172,666 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

