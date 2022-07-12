Tamar Securities LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $703.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $725.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $875.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $728.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $881.49.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.