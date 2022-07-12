Tamar Securities LLC Purchases 7,541 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.4% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 92,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

