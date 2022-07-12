Tamar Securities LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tamar Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.2% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.58.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $184.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

