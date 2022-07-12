Tamar Securities LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tamar Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $493,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 35,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
