Tamar Securities LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tamar Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $493,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 35,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $324.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.