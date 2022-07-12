Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NYSE THW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,278. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

