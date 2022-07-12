Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Plans Dividend of GBX 30

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Telecom Plus stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,060 ($24.50). 21,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,087. Telecom Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 993.65 ($11.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,085 ($24.80). The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,573.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,756.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,592.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

Telecom Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.