Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Plans Dividend of GBX 30

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Telecom Plus stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,060 ($24.50). 21,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,087. Telecom Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 993.65 ($11.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,085 ($24.80). The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,573.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,756.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,592.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64.
Telecom Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.