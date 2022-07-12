Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.80) to €4.68 ($4.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.10) to €3.50 ($3.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.20) to €4.00 ($4.00) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.80) to €5.20 ($5.20) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 649,678 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,325,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,968 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 534,417 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

