Telos (TLOS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $44.93 million and $1.27 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000272 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.