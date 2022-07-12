Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Ternium comprises 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Ternium were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Ternium by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Ternium Profile (Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.