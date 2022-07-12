Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $70.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

