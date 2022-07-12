Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 1.0% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPL traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,550.00. 114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,611. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,756.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,502.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,335.51.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $23.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

About Texas Pacific Land (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.