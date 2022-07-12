Tezos Price Hits $1.53 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00007721 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $95.52 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 922,835,475 coins and its circulating supply is 901,283,702 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

