The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,644 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $78,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,162. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

