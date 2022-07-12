The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 million, a P/E ratio of -129.87 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%.
About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.