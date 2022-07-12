The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 million, a P/E ratio of -129.87 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

