The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $6.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

RYTM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RYTM traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. 118,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,904. The stock has a market cap of $325.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.47. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.