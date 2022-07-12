The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.85 on August 24th

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Merchants Trust stock opened at GBX 541.60 ($6.44) on Tuesday. The Merchants Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 485 ($5.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 592 ($7.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £727.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 558.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 563.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56.
About The Merchants Trust (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.