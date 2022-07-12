The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.85 on August 24th

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Merchants Trust stock opened at GBX 541.60 ($6.44) on Tuesday. The Merchants Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 485 ($5.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 592 ($7.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £727.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 558.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 563.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

