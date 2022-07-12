The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.7% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.80.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $241.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

