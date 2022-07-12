Thunder Token Achieves Market Cap of $68.42 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009236 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008505 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00215366 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

