Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

