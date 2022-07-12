Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Trading 2.9% Higher

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 40,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 103,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

About Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

