Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Trading 2.9% Higher

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 40,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 103,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.
About Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)
