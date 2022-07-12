Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TITN stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.