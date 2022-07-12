Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.22

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58.
Tokuyama Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)
