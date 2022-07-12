Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”

Nomura downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $76.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.07. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.34. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 36.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

