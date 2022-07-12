Toncoin Price Reaches $0.98 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004968 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $2.43 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00109878 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

