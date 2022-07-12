Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.67

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.73, with a volume of 31467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$745.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$263.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rosalie C. Moore acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,101.38.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

