Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.25. Traeger shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 18,830 shares traded.

COOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $505.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.61.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.44 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 403,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

