TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

TSE:RNW opened at C$16.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.57. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$15.87 and a twelve month high of C$22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.10 million. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNW shares. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.94.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

