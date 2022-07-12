TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey Sells 1,500 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $49,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $12,499.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.73. 11,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,764. The company has a market cap of $915.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.54. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

