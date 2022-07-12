Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.75. 1,080,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 18,259,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,017,300 shares of company stock worth $7,557,533. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $240,865,000 after buying an additional 1,108,666 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Transocean by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $159,446,000 after buying an additional 2,413,968 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Transocean by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $99,214,000 after buying an additional 13,161,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Transocean by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 535,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

