Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.83

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 5500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

TMQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.32.

The company has a market cap of C$121.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

