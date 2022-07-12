Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.88

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 30390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.76.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,293,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,960,000 after buying an additional 41,794 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,707,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,017,000 after buying an additional 633,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,571,000 after buying an additional 30,636 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 566,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Trinity Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 693,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after buying an additional 82,920 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.