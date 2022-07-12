Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TGI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

NYSE:TGI opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

