Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.47. 9,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 900,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $882.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.68.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 644,832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 463,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 131,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

