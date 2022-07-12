Trollcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $115,079.66 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $115,079.66 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,393.08 or 0.99899630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00040117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023888 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

