TROY (TROY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.52 Million

TROY (TROY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, TROY has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. TROY has a market cap of $33.52 million and $13.52 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00109985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000333 BTC.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.