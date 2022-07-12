Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,758,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 598,525 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.21% of Truist Financial worth $161,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.