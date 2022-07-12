TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,126 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average is $109.65.

