TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,595 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,782,000 after acquiring an additional 166,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,956,000 after purchasing an additional 253,997 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.30.

