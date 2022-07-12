TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $11.42 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises about 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after buying an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after buying an additional 605,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after buying an additional 315,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 175,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after buying an additional 141,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.55. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.