TruWealth Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

