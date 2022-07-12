TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day moving average is $150.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
